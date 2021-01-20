Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 175,390 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,390 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 806,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after acquiring an additional 247,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.86. 45,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

