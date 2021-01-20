Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 175,390 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,390 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 806,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after acquiring an additional 247,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.86. 45,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
