Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.87. The stock had a trading volume of 112,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,941. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.14. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

