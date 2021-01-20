Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,443,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 792,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. 10,297,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of -604.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

