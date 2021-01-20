Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 84,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $274,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.87.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,120.76 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,178.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,170.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

