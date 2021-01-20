Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,304 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

