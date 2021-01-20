Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 338,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.