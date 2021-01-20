Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 203.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

