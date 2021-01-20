Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Straumann presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of Straumann stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. 12,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720. Straumann has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.