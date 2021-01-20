SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1167650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$13.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

