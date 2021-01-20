Summit Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Dorman Products by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $98.18. 3,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,445. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $100.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DORM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

