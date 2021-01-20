Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.08.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,442,004 shares of company stock worth $289,892,998 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $93,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 210,099 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

