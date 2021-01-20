Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

NOVA stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $1,131,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after buying an additional 2,014,697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $93,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 616,274 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after buying an additional 210,099 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

