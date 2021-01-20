SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 116370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPWR. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SunPower by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in SunPower by 55.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SunPower by 75.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.43 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

