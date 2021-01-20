SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 12-Month High at $474.88

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $474.88 and last traded at $463.06, with a volume of 12984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $461.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.75.

The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.41 and its 200 day moving average is $294.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,599,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

