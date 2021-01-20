SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,193 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.33% of SVB Financial Group worth $65,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $470.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $474.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.75.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

