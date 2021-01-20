Swingby (SWINGBY) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Swingby has a market cap of $4.23 million and $472,330.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby token can now be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00044964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00117545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00072446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00252609 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.72 or 0.96945539 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

