Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Syneos Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,635,000 after acquiring an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 301,550 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 691,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.54. 14,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,241. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $129,846.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock worth $198,800,919. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

