T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $167.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as high as $159.89 and last traded at $159.88, with a volume of 4228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.48.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after acquiring an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,353,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 345,620 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,224 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.