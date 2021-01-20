Tael Price Hits $0.0621 on Top Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.96, $24.72, $62.56 and $7.20. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00530896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.02 or 0.03872472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016527 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $13.96, $5.22, $24.72, $4.92, $18.11, $119.16, $6.32, $7.20, $34.91, $45.75 and $10.00. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

