Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.55

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 89211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.52.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$500.67 million during the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber products; moldings; panels, such as plywood, oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting products; and preserved wood products.

