Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,684,276,000 after acquiring an additional 353,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,952,000 after acquiring an additional 760,168 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,216,000 after acquiring an additional 721,377 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.18. 689,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,968,342. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.81. The company has a market cap of $680.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

