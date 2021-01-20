Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,129 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $2,442,424.11.

On Monday, December 14th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54.

On Monday, November 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $2,955,200.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $1,507,950.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $1,454,850.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

Moderna stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.14. 7,673,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,031,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

