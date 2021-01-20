Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Boosted by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises 2.1% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,091 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 136,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.08. 1,402,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,513. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.