Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) (LON:TAVI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) (LON:TAVI)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 566,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 487,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.69. The stock has a market cap of £8.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Tavistock Investments Plc Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

