Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.47

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 77013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after buying an additional 4,976,829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 340.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,812 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

