Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.47

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 77013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after buying an additional 4,976,829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 340.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,812 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
