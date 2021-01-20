TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534,210 shares during the period. Li Auto makes up approximately 0.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,899,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,485,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,771,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

