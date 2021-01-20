TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises about 1.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

NYSE BA opened at $210.71 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $184.09. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.