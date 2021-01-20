TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Purchases Shares of 29,100 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEKE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,844,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,732,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

