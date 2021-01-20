TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Trims Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508,500 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 372.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

VIPS opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

