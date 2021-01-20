TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Announces $0.65 Dividend

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

TC PipeLines has decreased its dividend payment by 33.0% over the last three years.

NYSE TCP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. 744,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,034. TC PipeLines has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.96.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCP shares. TheStreet upgraded TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC PipeLines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

