Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Declares Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Teekay LNG Partners has raised its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

