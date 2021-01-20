TENA (TENA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, TENA has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. One TENA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENA has a market capitalization of $139,824.41 and approximately $8.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00521675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00042476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.08 or 0.03844173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016359 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013165 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

