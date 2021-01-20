Tenable Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,598 call options on the company. This is an increase of 580% compared to the average volume of 382 call options.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at $43,386,482.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,219 shares of company stock worth $8,360,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $193,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

