Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TME. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,827,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,034,000 after buying an additional 11,700,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $88,857,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $56,508,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

