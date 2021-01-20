Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.60

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 4731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

