Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.60

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 4731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.
THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.
In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
