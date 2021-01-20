TERA (TERA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $255,616.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TERA has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $255,616.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00049474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00119612 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00073176 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00256946 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064576 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.