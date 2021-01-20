Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Trimmed by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Teradyne worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.74. The company had a trading volume of 90,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $141.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

