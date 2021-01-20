Terex (NYSE:TEX) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.83 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

