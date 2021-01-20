Terracoin (TRC) Market Cap Tops $411,532.81

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $411,532.81 and approximately $140.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,464.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.89 or 0.01401070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.10 or 0.00561393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00045086 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00163236 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002183 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.