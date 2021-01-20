Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Now Covered by CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRVCF opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

