Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $848.88. The stock had a trading volume of 666,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,232,266. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $702.34 and its 200-day moving average is $470.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

