Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 10.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 150,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 247.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 126,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,551,000 after buying an additional 99,107 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 98.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 56,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $4,953,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,794 shares in the company, valued at $350,619.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,053,384.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $134.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $134.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.