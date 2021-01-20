Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $173.69

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.69 and last traded at $173.59, with a volume of 13554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

