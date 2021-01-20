The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

The Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by 44.2% over the last three years.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.