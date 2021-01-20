The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $47.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Cheesecake Factory traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 17745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $15,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,599,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 141.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 211,164 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

