The Children’s Place, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Children’s Place in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $900.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,260,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,468,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

