The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. 1,198,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,294,240. The company has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

