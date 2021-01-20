The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KO. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.18.

NYSE KO opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 383,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

