The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.61 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.81. The stock had a trading volume of 104,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $345.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

