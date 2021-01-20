The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.61 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.23 and a 200 day moving average of $220.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.